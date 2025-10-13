Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

