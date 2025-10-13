Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

