Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

