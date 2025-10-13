Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Position Raised by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,196,000 after purchasing an additional 113,330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

