Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Holdings Cut by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,715 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,107.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 187,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

