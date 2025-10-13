Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Position Increased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,180,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,359 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

