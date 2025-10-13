Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stock Holdings Reduced by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,107.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 187,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

