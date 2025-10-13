Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,718 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 20.2% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SCHX opened at $25.85 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

