Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 12.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 44.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 47,396 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.01. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $364.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

