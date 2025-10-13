Sharp Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Sharp Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7%

VTI stock opened at $321.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

