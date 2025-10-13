Sharp Financial Services LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,607,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,478 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 935,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,859,000. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $16.62 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

