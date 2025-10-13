Sharp Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Sharp Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $78.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

