Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,635 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEY. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0883 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

