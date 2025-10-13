Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Acushnet $GOLF

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

