Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.