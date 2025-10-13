Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $199.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

