Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.