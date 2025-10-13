Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $97.07 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $109.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

