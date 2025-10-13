Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares $YINN

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $283,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $227,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $207,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,040.0% during the second quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 16.0%

NYSEARCA YINN opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

