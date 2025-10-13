Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $553,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

