Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,276 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $28.46 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

