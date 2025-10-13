Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

