Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,887,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,439,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 270,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

