Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

KBE opened at $56.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

