SPC Financial Inc. Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $736.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $717.25 and a 200-day moving average of $643.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $771.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.