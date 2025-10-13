SPC Financial Inc. Sells 101 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

