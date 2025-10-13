SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $388,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 6.3%

SOXX stock opened at $271.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.68. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $292.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

