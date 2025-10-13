SPC Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.89 and a 200 day moving average of $536.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

