SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF $SHE Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 2,510.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the first quarter valued at $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $126.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.94. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $129.75.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

