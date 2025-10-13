SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Position Lessened by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $137.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

