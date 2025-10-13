SPDR S&P Retail ETF $XRT Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XRT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2,518.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 14,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $89.41.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.