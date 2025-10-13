SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $814,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $30.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $586.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

