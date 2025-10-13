Stephens Consulting LLC Has $86.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.99.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
