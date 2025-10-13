Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.1%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

