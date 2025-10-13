Stephens Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $237.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $248.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

