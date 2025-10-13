Stephens Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,591 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,143,000. Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

