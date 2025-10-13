Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $336.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $376.75.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

