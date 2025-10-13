Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $98,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

