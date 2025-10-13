Summa Corp. Purchases 1,305 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Summa Corp. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 227.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.5% of Summa Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summa Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.5%

QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $583.89 and a 200 day moving average of $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.