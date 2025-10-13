The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN Stake Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 151.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 641,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 634.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 616,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 532,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 391,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 89.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 567,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 267,161 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Stephens downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $95,212.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 125,569 shares in the company, valued at $190,864.88. The trade was a 99.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alison Lewis bought 44,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,342.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,895 shares in the company, valued at $112,342.50. This trade represents a 149.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 137,535 shares of company stock valued at $207,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $120.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.