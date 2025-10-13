Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.