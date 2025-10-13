Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.68.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
