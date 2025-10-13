Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $9.03 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.6% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 227.0% during the second quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the second quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $583.89 and a 200 day moving average of $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.