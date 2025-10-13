Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.2%

UTF stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.