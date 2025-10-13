Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.2%
UTF stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Microsoft 365 Premium Marks the Next Phase of AI Monetization
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Could Target’s Week of Discounts Come Full Circle for Investors?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Reasons to Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Ahead of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.