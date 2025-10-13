Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires Shares of 1,843 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Microsoft 365 Premium Marks the Next Phase of AI Monetization
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Could Target’s Week of Discounts Come Full Circle for Investors?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Reasons to Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Ahead of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.