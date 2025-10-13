Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires Shares of 895 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

