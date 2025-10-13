Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $121,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 207.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

