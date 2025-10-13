Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $123,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNQ opened at $88.13 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

