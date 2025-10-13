Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $59,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $64.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 105.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

