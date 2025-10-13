Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases Shares of 1,322 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.09 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

