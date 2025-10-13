Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $100,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,447,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 249,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,871.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $317.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $329.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

